Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Humphries is still in the concussion protocol, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Humphries couldn't suit up for last Thursday's loss to the Colts, and he still hasn't been cleared to retake the field. He'll need to garner full clearance from the league's five-step protocol in order to have any chance of playing in Baltimore on Sunday. Kalif Raymond and Cameron Batson will once again be in line for added work behind A.J. Brown and Corey Davis if Humphries misses another week.