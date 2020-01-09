Titans' Adam Humphries: Remains out this week
Humphries (ankle) won't play in Saturday's playoff game against the Ravens, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
With Humphries, who hasn't played since Dec. 1, still dealing with his lingering ankle issue, Tajae Sharpe will continue to see an expanded role in the Titans passing offense behind the team's top two wide receivers, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
