Titans' Adam Humphries: Remains sidelined this week
RotoWire Staff
Humphries (concussion) won't play Sunday against the Colts, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
With Humphries still out, Cameron Batson and Kalif Raymond will continue to see added opportunities in Tennessee's Week 12 passing attack behind top wide receivers A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
