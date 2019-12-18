Play

Humphries (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Humphries has missed the Titans' last two games, so his absence from Wednesday's practice isn't especially encouraging with regard to his Week 16 status. If he remains sidelined Sunday against the Saints, added snaps would once again be available for Tajae Sharpe.

