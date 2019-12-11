Play

Humphries (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

It's too early to rule Humphries out for Sunday's game against the Texans, but he's now missed four straight practices. If the slot man is unavailable or limited this weekend, added snaps behind A.J. Brown and Corey Davis would once again be available for Tajae Sharpe.

