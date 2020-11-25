Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that Humphries (concussion) will be evaluated at practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Humphries has missed three straight games while in the league's five-step concussion protocol, so practicing in any capacity would represent a tangible step in the right direction. The slot receiver will need to attain full medical clearance before returning to game action, so his chances of traveling to Indianapolis on Sunday remain murky.