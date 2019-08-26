Humphries (leg) hauled in one of two targets for nine yards in the team's third preseason contest against the Steelers on Sunday.

Humphries missed the team's second preseason game with a leg injury, but was well enough to return Sunday. He played with the first team and was targeted once by Marcus Mariota, though the pass fell to the ground. Two possessions later he hauled in his only reception, a pass delivered by Ryan Tannehill. Most importantly, Humphries appears healthy once again and should project to work as the team's primary slot receiver this season.