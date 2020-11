Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Humphries (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey will need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before he's able to retake the field, leaving next week's Thursday night matchup against the Colts as his earliest possible return date. In the meantime, Kalif Raymond stands to slot in as the No. 3 wideout behind top options A.J. Brown (knee) and Corey Davis.