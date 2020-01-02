Play

Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Patriots, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

With Humphries sidelined for Saturday's wild-card contest, Tajae Sharpe will continue to see added snaps this weekend behind the Titans' top wide receivers, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

