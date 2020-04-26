Titans' Adam Humphries: Should keep slot role
Humphries should remain the Titans' primary slot receiver after the team did not add to its receiving corps in the draft.
Humphries battled an ankle injury in his first campaign in Tennessee, limiting him to 12 games in the regular season. However, he should return to his role in the slot, where he drew 78.3 percent of his snaps in 2019. Still, with both A.J. Brown and Corey Davis still on the roster, Humphries may find it difficult to repeat his 76 catch effort from the 2018 campaign.
