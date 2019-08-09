Humphries caught four passes on six targets for 24 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles.

The Titans fielded something close to their first-team offense for only one series, and all four passes Marcus Mariota completed during that time went to Humphries. Neither Corey Davis nor Delanie Walker were in the lineup at all, which limited Mariota's options, but it's still encouraging that the QB showed this kind of trust in the former Buc in their first game action together. Humphries figures to be Tennessee's primary receiver out of the slot, making him more valuable in PPR than in formats that put a larger emphasis on raw yardage.