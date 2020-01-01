Play

Humphries (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Humphries' status will be revisited again Thursday, but at this stage, he's trending toward missing Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Patriots. If he remains sidelined this weekend, added snaps will be available for Tajae Sharpe behind the Titans' top wide receivers, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

