Humphries (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

With Humphries' ankle injury having prevented him from logging any work in practice since the Titans' Dec. 1 win over the Colts, he'll likely be in line for a third straight absence Sunday in New Orleans. An official word on Humphries' Week 16 status will arrive at some point Friday.

