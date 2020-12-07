Humphries recorded one reception on four targets for nine yards in Week 13 against the Browns.

Humphries returned to game action after a four-game absence due to a concussion. He was on the field for only 36 percent of offensive snaps as the team has utilized more two-tight end formations, though he still managed four targets. Given that Ryan Tannehill took to the air 45 times against the Browns, it's unlikely that Humphries will see significant target volume in a Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars.