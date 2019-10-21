Titans' Adam Humphries: Takes back seat in Week 7
Humphries hauled in all four of his targets for 40 yards in Week 7 against the Chargers.
Humphries' inconsistent role in the offense continued, as he played in under 50 percent of the snaps for the third time this season. Rookie wideout A.J. Brown also emerged for a career-best six catches, helping lead to Humphries' down performance. While Ryan Tannehill energized the Titans' passing attack to a degree, Humphries is unlikely to gain a consistent role with the potential emergence of Brown as well the team's desire to keep two tight ends on the field.
