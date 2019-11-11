Titans' Adam Humphries: Tallies game-winning score
Humphries hauled in his lone target for a 23-yard touchdown in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs.
Humphries saw only one target even in the absence of Corey Davis (hip). However, he made the most of his lone opportunity, taking a slant over the middle into the end zone to give the Titans a 35-32 lead with 23 seconds remaining in the game. Despite the high-profile reception, the Titans' offense remains abysmal for receivers as Ryan Tannehill attempted only 19 passes -- seven of which were directed to wideouts.
More News
-
Titans' Adam Humphries: Records four receptions•
-
Titans' Adam Humphries: Quiet outing against former team•
-
Titans' Adam Humphries: Takes back seat in Week 7•
-
Titans' Adam Humphries: Team-high six catches in loss•
-
Titans' Adam Humphries: Four catches but little production•
-
Titans' Adam Humphries: Quiet in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...