Humphries hauled in his lone target for a 23-yard touchdown in the team's Week 10 win over the Chiefs.

Humphries saw only one target even in the absence of Corey Davis (hip). However, he made the most of his lone opportunity, taking a slant over the middle into the end zone to give the Titans a 35-32 lead with 23 seconds remaining in the game. Despite the high-profile reception, the Titans' offense remains abysmal for receivers as Ryan Tannehill attempted only 19 passes -- seven of which were directed to wideouts.