Humphries caught all six of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 16-0 loss to the Broncos.

The catches and yards both led the Titans on an afternoon when the entire offense struggled and Marcus Mariota got replaced by Ryan Tannehill after throwing a couple of picks. Humphries has hauled in multiple passes in five straight games, but he's only managed to top 50 yards once during that stretch, highlighting his limitations as a fantasy asset.