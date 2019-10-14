Titans' Adam Humphries: Team-high six catches in loss
Humphries caught all six of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 16-0 loss to the Broncos.
The catches and yards both led the Titans on an afternoon when the entire offense struggled and Marcus Mariota got replaced by Ryan Tannehill after throwing a couple of picks. Humphries has hauled in multiple passes in five straight games, but he's only managed to top 50 yards once during that stretch, highlighting his limitations as a fantasy asset.
