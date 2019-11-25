Humphries hauled in all three of his targets for 20 yards in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars.

Humphries finished second on the team with three receptions, but failed to make an impact. His longest catch went for just eight yards, with his other two receptions going for just six yards each. Though Humphries has converted 80 percent of his 45 targets into catches this season, that has turned into only 361 receiving yards. That said, he's dependent on finding the end zone to return any type of viable fantasy contribution. He'll look to do so in Week 13 against Miami.