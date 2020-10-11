Quarterback Ryan Tannehill acknowledged Saturday that Humphries likely won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list before Tuesday's game versus the Bills, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic reports.

Humphries was a solid contributor through the first three weeks of the season, reeling in 15 of 20 targets for 136 yards and a touchdown. We shouldn't count on the Clemson product being available in Week 5, though, and with the altered schedule that has the Titans playing Tuesday, fantasy managers should make alternative plans. If the options are scarce, Kalif Raymond could be a viable replacement, as he's expected to operate as the team's No. 2 wide receiver if Humphries and Corey Davis, who is also on the COVID list, are both ruled out.