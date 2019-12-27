Play

Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

With Humphries -- who last played in Week 13 -- still out, look for Tajae Sharpe see added work in three-receiver sets Sunday alongside A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

