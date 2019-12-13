Play

Humphries (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

With Humphries ruled out, added snaps out of the slot behind the team's top options out wide -- A.J. Brown and Corey Davis -- will be available for Tajae Sharpe.

