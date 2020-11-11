Humphries (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
With Humphries still sidelined and targeting a return to action in Week 10, Kalif Raymond and Cameron Batson are in line to see added work Thursday behind the team's top two wide receiver options, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
