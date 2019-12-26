Play

Jackson (foot) is not practicing Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jackson missed Week 16's contest against the Saints due to a foot injury, and he's yet to make any tangible progress in his recovery. If the 2017 first-round pick is forced to miss any more time, LeShaun Sims will once again be called upon to replace him at cornerback.

