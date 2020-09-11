Jackson (knee) was added to the injury report and was a limited practice participant Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
There were no details on how the injury was sustained, though the fact that Jackson was still able to practice is promising. Despite that, his status for the team's opening contest is now in question. Rookie Christian Fulton could be tested immediately if Jackson is unable to suit up.
