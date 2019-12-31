Play

Jackson (foot) was a full practice participant Tuesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson has missed the last four regular-season games with the foot problem but was ready to go Tuesday. Barring a setback, he should be ready to return for the Wild Card game at New England on Saturday.

