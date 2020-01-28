Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Battles through injuries in 2019
Jackson recorded 45 tackles and six passes defensed across 11 games for the Titans during the 2019 season.
Jackson battled a foot injury late in the season, a contributing factor to his downturn in production. However, not reflected in his statistical profile is the fact that Jackson often covered opposing offenses top wideouts, limiting the likes of Odell Beckham, T.Y. Hilton and D.J. Chark throughout the season. Jackson is entering the final guaranteed season of his rookie contract, though the team has a fifth year option that can be exercised for him to remain with the team in 2021.
