Jackson had a 46-yard punt return touchdown erased on a penalty and recorded two tackles in Saturday's preseason win over the Panthers.

Jackson was drafted 18th overall due in part to his special teams prowess and put those skills on display here even though his touchdown didn't end up counting. If the rookie cornerback can start right away, his playmaking ability with the ball in his hands gives him some IDP upside.

