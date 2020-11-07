Jackson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bears, and he'll need to be activated from IR by Saturday in order to play, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

The Titans cut cornerback Johnathan Joseph earlier in the week, signaling that Jackson could be back for this Sunday's game. However, his status is still uncertain, although he'll likely play if he's activated by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. If Jackson's ruled out again, however, he'll have until Wednesday to be lifted from IR, or else he'll be shut down for the rest of the season.