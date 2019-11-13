Jackson notched eight tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Jackson was on the field for all 82 of the Titans' defensive snaps, with him and fellow cornerback Logan Ryan combining for 21 tackles. That statistic would generally indicate that Tennessee defensive backs were making many tackles down the field, and this was certainly the case Sunday. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes lit the Titans up for 446 yards and three touchdowns, despite ending up in the losing column. Jackson and the Tennessee defense will have a bye before taking on the Jaguars in Week 12.