Jackson (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Colts, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Jackson suffered the injury, but the fact that he was immediately ruled out isn't a positive sign for the severity of the injury. Expect the team to comment on his status in the coming days, and in Jackson's stead, look for Kareem Orr and Josh Kalu to see an uptick in snaps for the rest of the game.

