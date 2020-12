Jackson (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit, is expected to suit up, Austin Stanley of AtoZ Sports Nashville reports.

Jackson has yet to take the field in 2020 due to the knee issue, so this is positive news for the USC product. Last season for the Titans, Jackson racked up 45 tackles (39 solo) and six pass breakups through 11 games. The official word on Jackson's status should come about 90 minutes prior to kickoff, when inactives are released.