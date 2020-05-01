Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Gets fifth-year picked up
Jacks had his fifth-year option picked up by the Titans on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
On the same day the Titans passed on exercising Corey Davis' fifth-year option, the club exercised Jackson's, keeping him under contract through 2021. Jackson had an injury-plagued 2019, playing in just 11 games, but he has still proven to be a key cog in Tennessee's defensive backfield.
