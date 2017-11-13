Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Gets three carries in Week 10
Jackson recorded two solo tackles and two passes defensed while rushing three times for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Bengals. He also returned three kickoffs for 71 yards and three punts for 17 yards.
Jackson's biggest highlights with the ball in his hands were a 32-yard kickoff return and a 20-yard run. The rookie cornerback's starting to carve out a gadget role on offense in addition to his return duties on special teams and defensive assignments, making him a versatile option in IDP formats. It's only a matter of time until Jackson's game-breaking speed translates into a touchdown.
