Jackson (foot) was a full participant for Sunday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jackson had offseason surgery on his foot that limited him to individual work during OTAs and minicamp. As Wyatt points out, the USC product got beat by Corey Davis during Sunday's practice, but also made some nice pass breakups during 1-on-1 drills. Expect the 23-year-old to have a role in both the defense and special teams heading into 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories