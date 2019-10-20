Play

Jackson left Sunday's game with the Chargers due to a left foot injury and is questionable to return, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

With Jackson out, the Titans' depth in their secondary takes a hit. LeShaun Sims is likely to see more playing time as a result.

