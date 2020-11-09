Jackson (knee) is expected to be activated from injured reserve this week, though there's no guarantee he's available for Thursday's game against the Colts, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was designated to return from injured reserve Oct. 21, so he's reaching the end of his 21-day practice window to be activated before reverting to injured reserve for the rest of the season. Coach Mike Vrabel said Jackson will be evaluated again Wednesday, but barring a setback it's difficult to imagine him not being activated after he was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's win over the Bears.