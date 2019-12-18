Play

Jackson (foot) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Jackson missed practice last Wednesday, so his limited designation this week represents a step in the right direction. The 24-year-old defensive back is trying to avoid missing a third straight game. Expect the combination of LeShaun Sims and Tye Smith to fill in for Jackson if he can't go Sunday against the Saints.

