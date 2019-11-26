Jackson racked up 12 tackles (10 solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 42-20 win over the Jaguars.

Jackson has now amassed 20 total tackles over the Titans' past two games, bringing his season total to 43 (37 solo) through 10 contests. The Titans will now face a Colts offense that may be forced to deploy a limited T.Y. Hilton (calf).