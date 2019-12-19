Play

Jackson (foot) did not participate in practice Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Wednesday marked Jackson's first practice in two weeks, so this isn't necessarily a setback and could just be a rest day. Friday's injury report will be telling for the 24-year-old's likelihood of suiting up against the Saints in Week 16.

