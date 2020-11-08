The Titans didn't activate Jackson (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, so he won't suit up Sunday versus the Bears, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jackson has practiced for three weeks now, but the team doctors have decided to keep him sidelined for another game. If Jackson's not activated by Wednesday, he'll be shut down for the season. That's not expected to be in the plans, however, as the 2017 first-round pick was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's contest, indicating that he's near full health. It appears Desmond King, whom the Titans acquired via trade from the Chargers on Tuesday, will have an immediate role in the Titans' defense, and Chris Jackson should continue to handle a decent workload as well.