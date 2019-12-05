Play

Jackson has a foot injury and didn't participate at Wednesday's practice.

Jackson exited last Sunday's win over the Colts with what was described as a knee injury, but it's apparently a foot issue keeping him out. The 24-year-old likely will need to practice in some capacity this week to have a legitimate chance of suiting up for Sunday's game at Oakland.

