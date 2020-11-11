The Titans activated Jackson from injured reserve Wedensday, but he won't play in Thursday's game against the Colts, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Wednesday marked the last day that the team could activate Jackson off IR, so it's a positive sign that he'll at least return this season. Jackson will have plenty of time to rest and recover before attempting to make his return to the lineup for Week 11 against the Ravens.