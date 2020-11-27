Jackson (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Jackson's absence will mark his third straight game missed since being activated off injured reserve. He will now set his sights on a potential return in Week 13 versus the Browns.
More News
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Officially off IR•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Won't play Thursday if activated•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Likely activated this week•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Not activated for Week 9•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Considered game-time decision•