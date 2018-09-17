Jackson recorded six tackles and intercepted a pass in Week 2 against Houston.

Jackson picked off Deshaun Watson early in the second quarter as he targeted DeAndre Hopkins on a deep pass to the end zone. It was the first interception of Jackson's career, though he managed 17 passes defensed in his rookie campaign. He has worked primarily as an outside corner through the first two weeks, with Logan Ryan covering the slot receiver in most cases.

More News
Our Latest Stories