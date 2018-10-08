Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Picks off second pass
Jackson recorded four total tackles and an interception in Sunday's 13-12 loss to Buffalo.
Jackson turned in a key interception after a pass intended for Andre Holmes popped into the air into Jackson's waiting arms late in the fourth quarter. He now has two interceptions for the season as well as four passes defensed. Both marks are improvements over his rookie campaign, indicating Jackson has taken well to his role as a key member of the team's secondary.
More News
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Ready to go•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in full•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Suffers concussion•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Picks off pass in Week 2•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Questionable to return with shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5