Jackson recorded four total tackles and an interception in Sunday's 13-12 loss to Buffalo.

Jackson turned in a key interception after a pass intended for Andre Holmes popped into the air into Jackson's waiting arms late in the fourth quarter. He now has two interceptions for the season as well as four passes defensed. Both marks are improvements over his rookie campaign, indicating Jackson has taken well to his role as a key member of the team's secondary.

