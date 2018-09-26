Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in full
Jackson (concussion) was a full participation in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson suffered a concussion during the Titans' Week 3 tilt against the Jaguars, but appears on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Knowing the league's stance on head injuries it wouldn't be surprising if Jackson's availability were to come in to question, so the 2017 first-rounder's status is is still worth monitoring as Week 4 progresses.
