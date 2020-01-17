Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Questionable for Sunday
Jackson (foot) is officially questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson put together a trio of limited practice sessions this week, so he appears to have a fair shot at playing through his injury on Sunday, as he did during the divisional-round win over Baltimore. The starting cornerback's presence would provide a notable boost for Tennessee's secondary against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' aerial attack.
More News
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Sheds injury designation•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Back at full speed•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Sidelined for season finale•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings releases his updated overall Dynasty rankings with Christian McCaffrey firmly...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...