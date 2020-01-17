Play

Jackson (foot) is officially questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson put together a trio of limited practice sessions this week, so he appears to have a fair shot at playing through his injury on Sunday, as he did during the divisional-round win over Baltimore. The starting cornerback's presence would provide a notable boost for Tennessee's secondary against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' aerial attack.

