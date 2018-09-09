Jackson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a shoulder injury, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Jackson, Tennessee's primary kick and punt returner, had just come off of a 26-yard punt take-back before exiting. As long as he is out, Kenneth Durden will likely be promoted to the first backup behind starting cornerback Logan Ryan. Cameron Batson and Rishard Matthews are candidates to handle return duties if Jackson remains out.