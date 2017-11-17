Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Racks up 11 tackles Thursday
Jackson recorded a team-high 11 solo tackles to go with two passes defensed in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed once for five yards.
Jackson has received at least one touch on offense in three consecutive weeks, and he's been effective with 55 yards on five carries over that span. He was matched up with fellow USC rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster for much of the night, holding him to just four catches for 47 yards. Jackson's defensive game is improving every week, and his explosiveness with the ball in his hands is already elite.
More News
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Gets three carries in Week 10•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Supplements career-high eight tackles with 20-yard run•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Remains in starting role•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Brings upside as return man•
-
Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Picked 18th overall by Tennessee•
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...