Jackson recorded a team-high 11 solo tackles to go with two passes defensed in Thursday's 40-17 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed once for five yards.

Jackson has received at least one touch on offense in three consecutive weeks, and he's been effective with 55 yards on five carries over that span. He was matched up with fellow USC rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster for much of the night, holding him to just four catches for 47 yards. Jackson's defensive game is improving every week, and his explosiveness with the ball in his hands is already elite.