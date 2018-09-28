Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Ready to go
Jackson has been cleared to play against the Eagles on Sunday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson seems to have fully recovered from a concussion sustained during the Titan's Week 3 win over Jacksonville. The 2017 first-rounder will suit up Sunday, and attempt to contain a Philadelphia passing attack led by quarterback Carson Wentz.
